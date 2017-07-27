Berlin To Host Family-Friendly Block Party Fundraiser Aug. 12

BERLIN – A block party to benefit Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation will overtake the streets of downtown Berlin Aug. 12

For the first year, the nonprofit is working with Berlin merchants, food vendors, entertainers and the like to host a block party complete with cornhole tournaments, face painting, balloon animals, live music, shows by Cascading Carlos and more.

In addition to family friendly carnival games and activities, the nonprofit will also raffle items from participating Berlin businesses and Sisters will host a guest bartending fundraiser to benefit Believe in Tomorrow.

Wayne Littleton, program coordinator with Believe in Tomorrow, said money raised from the event will support the nonprofit, which provides respite housing in Ocean City and Fenwick Island to families with critically ill children.

Littleton said 95 cents of every $1 raised goes toward the program, which hosts 140-150 families in the resort area each year.

“We never close the door,” he said. “All three of our buildings are open every day of the year.”

Littleton explained the nonprofit not only hosts families from across the Bay Bridge, but those on the Eastern Shore as well.

“Not all of our children are from across the bridge,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have a lot of families on the Eastern Shore that have children with cancer and we try to do things for them, but everything we do takes money. We basically have no funding.”

Littleton said the nonprofit relies on the community’s support to raise money at various fundraising events each year, but shared that the block party will be a first for the organization.

“Kids love it,” he said. “It’s simple, but it’s a neighborhood thing and it’s fun.”

After working with Berlin merchant Donna Compher to develop the idea for a block party, Littleton said the nonprofit received approval from the Berlin Town Council in June and has since enlisted the support of other businesses to support the event.

Littleton said the goal of the block party is to offer fun activities for both children and adults.

“I want to raise as much money as I can, but my No. 1 goal is to pull off a great event that the town is proud of,” he said. “If you go to a fun event, you are going to go back the following year and you are probably going to bring your friends and family.”

While there is no charge to enter the event, Littleton said there will be an affordable charge on games and vendor pricing on food.

“There should be stuff for everybody,” he said. “You should be able to have an enjoyable evening there.”

For information on sponsorships, vendor opportunities and more, contact Littleton at 410-723-2842. The event will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

“This event will raise some money for us, of course, but will also help the people in the Town of Berlin to know who we are and what we do,” he said. “If we can reach one family in need, then it’s worth all of these weeks of planning.”