Berlin Tennis Court Project Scores Grant

Weeds have grown through various cracks in the surface at the tennis courts at Stephen Decatur Park. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – A $20,000 grant is expected to help the Town of Berlin replace its tennis courts.

Though the long-awaited project has been delayed, it is now expected to benefit from $20,000 in Program Open Space funds available from Worcester County. The grant will be added to the $215,000 in Community Parks and Playgrounds funding already earmarked for the project.

“For the first time in a number of years, Worcester County was able to allocate $20,000 to Berlin for this year’s Program Open Space funds,” said Mary Bohlen, the town’s administrative services director. “It’s fortunate they allocated us $20,000. Unfortunately $20,000 is not a lot of money; however it will help us in the completion of the tennis courts.”

According to Bohlen, Berlin received a $215,000 Community Parks and Playgrounds grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources in 2014 to replace the aging tennis courts at Stephen Decatur Park.

Upon receipt of the grant, officials looked into the possibility of replacing the classic asphalt courts with some type of pervious playing surface. That was deemed unfeasible, however, when it was determined that there was a nearly 10-inch layer of asphalt under the existing courts. Bohlen said the asphalt was used to level the ground when the courts were first installed about 30 years ago.

Since the asphalt was discovered, the town has been working with the U.S. Tennis Association to evaluate alternatives the town can pursue. She said the town had submitted its latest plan to the organization and was waiting to receive feedback.

“Other than that we’re ready to go to bid,” she said.

Bohlen said she was hoping to begin the bid process this fall but that the overall project timeline would depend on the prices the town received from potential contractors.

“We’re going to see what the bids come back at,” she said. “If they come in too far out of budget, we’ll have to regroup entirely. We may have to apply for additional funds.”

Bohlen acknowledged that the courts, which are covered in cracks and weeds, were in poor condition but stressed officials were hoping new courts would be installed in the near future.

“It wouldn’t make sense to do maintenance,” she said.

Mike Wiley, chairman of the town’s parks commission, told the council he was anxious to see the tennis court replacement project proceed.

“Looking at those (courts), I don’t know how people maintain their ankles,” he said, adding that new courts would be appreciated by the town’s citizens. “It’ll be a big asset. We hope it comes to fruition.”