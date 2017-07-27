Berlin All-Stars Continue Post-Season Run

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League All-Star teams continued post-season play this week with the senior team still battling in the Mid-Atlantic region tournament.

The Berlin Senior All-Star team beat Rhode Island, 21-1, in its opener in the Mid-Atlantic Region tournament and followed that up with an 8-2 win over Maine. The Berlin Senior All-Star team then fell to Delaware, 3-0, but remained alive in the double-elimination tournament.

The Berlin 10-11 All-Star was still making its way through the Maryland state championship tournament this week. Berlin beat St. Mary’s, 17-2, in its opener last week and followed that up with a narrow 12-11 win over Northwest. The Berlin 10-11 team faced Conococheague in the third round on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition.

The Berlin 11-12 team reached the state championship game last week before falling to Thurmont in the title game. Berlin beat Conococheague, 12-1, in its opener in the state tournament, but fell to Thurmont, 3-2, in the second round. Berlin then had to beat Conococheague again, this time 9-2, to get another shot at Thurmont. The 11-12 team battled Thurmont down to the wire, but lost a hard-fought championship game 3-2.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.