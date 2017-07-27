Berlin All-Stars Continue Post-Season Run

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League All-Star teams continued post-season play this week with the senior team still battling in the Mid-Atlantic region tournament.

The Berlin Senior All-Star team beat Rhode Island, 21-1, in its opener in the Mid-Atlantic Region tournament and followed that up with an 8-2 win over Maine. The Berlin Senior All-Star team then fell to Delaware, 3-0, but remained alive in the double-elimination tournament.

The Berlin 10-11 All-Star was still making its way through the Maryland state championship tournament this week. Berlin beat St. Mary’s, 17-2, in its opener last week and followed that up with a narrow 12-11 win over Northwest. The Berlin 10-11 team faced Conococheague in the third round on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition.

The Berlin 11-12 team reached the state championship game last week before falling to Thurmont in the title game. Berlin beat Conococheague, 12-1, in its opener in the state tournament, but fell to Thurmont, 3-2, in the second round. Berlin then had to beat Conococheague again, this time 9-2, to get another shot at Thurmont. The 11-12 team battled Thurmont down to the wire, but lost a hard-fought championship game 3-2.