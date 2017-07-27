Auditions Planned For Foundation’s Inaugural Event

BERLIN — The Worcester County community is about to embark upon a new performing arts journey with The Launch-Faces of the Moon, A Celebration of the Performing Arts, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center.

This inaugural event will showcase an evening of fabulous performers who have met the criteria, auditioned in front of a panel of judges, and most importantly, who have “roots” in Worcester County.

Live auditions will take place on Monday, Aug. 28 in the Stephen Decatur High School auditorium from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. and on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the Worcester Tech High School multi-purpose room from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Digital auditions will also be accepted.

Audition categories for the event include Solo Vocalist, Vocal Duet, Vocal Trio, Vocal Ensemble, Choir, Individual Instrumentalist, Instrumental Ensemble, Band, Solo Dance, Dance Ensemble, Dramatic Reading, Dramatic Scene and Performance Art. There are no age restrictions.

Audition applications may be obtained by calling Patti Miller at 443-880-7795 or emailing patti@peckmiller.com.

The Nov. 4 event will benefit the Worcester County Education Foundation, which aims to provide financial assistance through direct funding allocations and teacher grants to support a world-class education for Worcester County students.