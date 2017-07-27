Annual Greek Festival This Weekend

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Greek Festival, the largest greek event on the Delmarva peninsula, will take place this weekend, July 28-31.

This is the 28th year that the Roland Powell Convention Center on 40th Street and the bay will be transformed into a place for “All things Greek,” feeding and entertaining thousands of Delmarva Greek and non-Greek visitors and local families alike.

Doors open daily at noon to feed hungry Greek Festival goers delicious, authentic, traditional Greek cuisine. All menu items are available for lunch or dinner times, dine in or carry out, including baked lemon chicken, lamb shank, keftedes (Greek Style Meatballs), dolmathes (grapeleaves wrapping spiced ground beef/rice), spanakopita (spinach/feta baked between flaky filo dough), tiropitas (cheeses baked between flaky filo dough), Greek salad, pastitsio (macaroni, seasoned ground beef/cheese topped with creamy bechamel sauce), moussaka (eggplant, potato, seasoned ground beef/cheese topped with creamy bechamel sauce) and the famous, gyro sandwich (lamb/beef or chicken). Stuffed zuccini, baked veggies and Greek oven cooked potatoes are some of the favs offered for the veggie lovers.

Have a leisurely lunch and shop from the many unique vendors of jewelry, imports and art, then hit the beach and come back for dinner and dancing when the place really rocks, after 5 p.m., to the Greek sounds of the live Golden Flame band. The authentic Greek dance performers will also entertain.

Visitors are invited to check out the new selfie/photo op backgrounds of ancient Greek Ruins of the Parthanon or the whitewashed, blue domed Church village scene.

Kids will love the face painting/craft making booth sponsored by the St. George Sunday School students.

Events attendees can also win little or win big with two great raffle options who both benefit a good cause.

For dessert, enjoy a real Greek coffee and some sweets from the amazing selection of pastries, a hot bowl of fresh loukoumathes (fried dough puffs topped with honey syrup and cinnamon) or the festival famous rice pudding, or one of each. Extend your Greek Festival experience, stock up on pastries like Baklava and Greek cookies, they freeze great (if they last that long).

Admission is free.

Plenty of free parking, air-conditioned hall, handicap access and ATM on site. Visa/Mastercard/Discover accepted for food and vendor purchases.