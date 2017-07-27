A Week In Business – July 28, 2017

Hospice Adds Administrator

SALISBURY — David Hanlin has joined Coastal Hospice as the new Vice-President, Operations, where he will be responsible for directing the administrative staff and handling all agency operations, with the exception of clinical services and finance.

“The team of committed professionals at Coastal Hospice has earned the trust and respect of those people facing great personal and familial crisis, be that terminal illness or chronic pain,” Hanlin said. “Personally, I am excited about the opportunity to use my experience to strengthen the organization without losing sight of the values that first attracted me to health care.”

Alane Capen, president of Coastal Hospice, welcomed Hanlin, saying, “I am personally thrilled to have David joining our senior leadership team. His experience and talent is exactly what our organization needs at this time of growth in hospice and with our multiple programs and projects.”

Prior to joining Coastal Hospice, Hanlin was an independent consultant serving nonprofits and small business, helping with governance, management, fundraising, and strategic planning. He is affiliated with BEACON at the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University.

Hanlin volunteers with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy, the Ernie Bonds Community Book Drive of the Wicomico County Public Library, and the Wicomico Early Childhood Council. He serves on the boards of directors of MAC, Inc. and Ready at Five.

Hanlin holds a Masters of Health Administration from the Medical College/Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, and a B.A. from Alleghany College in Meadville, Pa.

Architectural Designer Hired

SALISBURY – Fisher Architecture LLC, a locally owned, experienced architectural firm providing functional design and construction solutions to clients, announced former intern Adrian Bradshaw, a recent Masters in Architecture graduate from University of Maryland, College Park, has joined the Fisher Architecture team as a full-time architectural designer.

“Adrian has been an intern with our firm since 2014,” said Keith Fisher, Fisher Architecture LLC. “We value his passion and commitment to the trade and appreciate that his experience and knowledge of our firm’s culture is already embedded in his work and vision for the future of the company. We congratulate him on his graduation and dedication and are excited the time has come for Adrian to put his skills to work in a full time capacity with Fisher Architecture.”

Adrian earned his Bachelor of Science in Architecture from University of Maryland, College Park. His professional skills in Autodesk Revit, Inventor and AutoCAD provide efficiency in his contributions to the Fisher Design team.

Agent Joins Firm

WILLARDS — Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley (ASC&D) has welcomed Rhiannon Somers as a client relations agent in the Life & Health department.

Somers has several years of customer service experience and office experience from working in a local bank and in the retail industry. She enjoys reading and writing, playing video and board games, singing and volunteering with MAGfest.

Trustee Joins Executive Committee

SALISBURY — Mark Higdon, a Trustee of the Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) Board since 2014, was recently named to the Maryland Hospital Association’s (MHA) Executive Committee.

Higdon, one of eight new members, will serve a one-year term on the Executive Committee, after which he will be eligible for re-election to two additional one-year terms. The MHA Executive Committee is the organization’s highest policymaking body and has the authority for most decisions, activities and functions. It’s comprised of both hospital executives and hospital trustees, elected annually by the MHA Board of Trustees.

Higdon has over 35 years of experience in health care advisory at both the state and national levels. He served as a Partner in the MidAtlantic Healthcare Advisory Practice at KPMG LLP in Baltimore.

In that role, he provided financial management and health planning services to a number of major health systems in the MidAtlantic region in the areas of risk management, strategic planning, healthcare transformation, population health management planning and development of accountable care organizations.