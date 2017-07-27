13th Annual Kid’s Classic In The Books

The Ocean City Marlin Club last weekend hosted the 13th Annual Kid’s Classic Tournament. Pictured above, these happy kids who fished aboard the Reel Chaos show off their medals for nearly sweeping the flounder division. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 13th Annual Kid’s Classic last weekend was a huge success with hundreds of young anglers all competing for a worthy cause.

Throughout the summer, the big boys and girls get to show off their fishing skills with one tournament or another almost every weekend, but last weekend belonged to the smallest and youngest anglers in the community. The annual Kid’s Classic tournament hosted by the Ocean City Marlin Club is open to all young anglers age 19 or younger and takes place in the waters in and around the resort area both inshore and offshore. The annual tournament is held for the benefit of the Wish-A-Fish Foundation, a national program that provides opportunities for kids with special needs, whether they are suffering from a life-threatening illness or suffer from long-term disability, to enjoy a day on the water catching fish.

In the billfish release division, the Roncito was first with 200 points, while the Absolut Pleasure was second with 100 points and the Billfisher was third with 100 points. The G-Force took first in the dolphin division, followed by the PYY Marine and the Slaughterhouse. The Just Got Reel was first in the shark division, followed by D’Angler and PYY Marine.

In the tuna division, it was the Reel Vibrations taking first, followed by the Talkin’ Trash and the No Limits. The Reel Chaos finished first, second and fourth in the flounder division, while the C-Boys was third. In the bluefish division, it was the Little Critter in first, Victorious in second, Ashy’s Boat in third and the Victorious again in fourth.

In the bonita division, it was the Island Time taking first and third with the Reel Vibrations in second. The Jeb swept the mackerel division. The Partnership took first and second in the croaker division with the Reel Byte tied for second. Lay Day won the spot division, followed by the Jeb and the Partnership. The Buck Shot took first and third in the sea bass division with the No Slack in second.