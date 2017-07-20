We Remember Those We Have Lost – July 21, 2017

Vincent F. Coyne

OCALA, Fla. — Vincent F. Coyne, 80, died Saturday, July 8, 2017 at his home in Ocala, Fla.

He leaves his wife of 58 years, Janet L. Coyne; his children, Sandra Coyne, Vincent Coyne and wife Christina Coyne and Robert and wife Dawn Coyne; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Coyne; his grandchildren, Justin Coyne, Phallen Foley, Nicholas Coyne, Allisenne Trubey, Jillienne Fleming, Robert Coyne and Ryan Coyne; and his great grandchildren, Shannon Coyne, Madisenne Coyne, Camden and Paisley Trubey, and Wes and Vin Foley and Stephen Hanson.

Vinny — better known as “Pop” — was born and raised in Baltimore. The son of Vincent and Bertha Coyne and a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, Pop was larger than life — famous for his spectacular storytelling- and he had a tale to tell for any occasion.

Some of us were lucky enough to remember the great times in Ocean City where he founded Coins Restaurant, famous for its crab cakes, in 1988 and operated until 2005, and other friends remember him from his Florida restaurants in The Villages and Sarasota. One thing is for sure — no one who met him will ever forget him.

Please make any donations to the American Cancer Society.

A celebration of his life at Coins Pub will be announced in the fall.

Lori Elaine Horn

OCEAN CITY — Lori Elaine Horn, 54, of Ocean City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 27. She was born to the late Ralph and Ann (Senior) Horn on Aug. 17, 1962.

Lori attended Old Dominion University and Boston University before pursuing a career in sales and marketing. She worked for the Norwich Bulletin, the New Haven Register and the Connecticut Post and went on to become an independent marketing consultant which she did until April of 2017.

Lori moved back to North Stonington, Connecticut this spring to be with family during her final battle with cancer.

Lori is survived by her sister, Gayle (and Larry) Chappell, five nieces and nephews and their spouses Jennifer (and Sam) Emert, Wes (and Penny) Chappell, Darrell (and Michelle) Chappell, Lindsey (and Sam) Beil, Brooke (and Brian) Stout, and 19 great nieces and nephews, Abbey, Asa, Ethan, Josiah, Grace, Lyvia, Hudson, Emma, Weston, Jackson, Jay, Quinn, Zoe, Ava, Bailey, Calvin, Jacob, Benjamin and Chase, all of whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the North Stonington Bible Church 100 Jeremy Hill Road North Stonington, Conn. 06359 followed by a fellowship dinner at the church dining hall. There are no calling hours and there will be a family graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ethnos360.org/give designated to Wes Chappell in memory of his aunt, Lori Horn. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.

Margaret Ann Phillips “Peggy” Cherrix Rodgers

BERLIN — Margaret Ann Phillips “Peggy” Cherrix Rodgers, born on Jan. 8, 1930, passed away on July 12, 2017,

Nicknamed “Sunshine” as an infant, she continued to spread that her entire life. She was a wife, mother, friend, teacher, business woman, beauty queen and advocate, but the list could go on.

Upon graduation from Snow Hill High School and then Salisbury State Teacher’s College, she married Robert P. Cherrix, who always said he knew he would marry her in first grade. Together they built a successful harness horse racing stable until his untimely death at 43 years old.

Overcoming obstacles was part of her DNA. She reinvented her life, turned to education and began teaching at Worcester Country School. Never to only have one job, she could also be found in the summers at Ocean Downs Raceway where she met her second husband, Roscoe Rodgers, Jr. She blazed the way for women in a primarily male sport by becoming the first female Assistant Racing Secretary. She also could be found welcoming patrons at her favorite Italian restaurant in Ocean City. After remaining in the second grade for 16 years and stressing the value of a good education, she relocated to Pompano Beach, Fla. to semi-retire with her second husband.

She continued spreading sunshine in the Sunshine State helping friends manage several beauty salons and supporting her husband’s racing stable.

Final retirement came — after several health challenges — in Prescott Valley, Ariz. 2010 where he continued to enjoy her full life. Many lives were touched with her genuine kindness. As tribute to her life or if you have a special memory of her, a kind donation in her name to the Standard bred Retirement Foundation, 353 Sweetmans Lane, Millstone Township, N.J. 08535 (www.adoptahorse.com) would be greatly appreciated.

Russell Alan Griffith

OCEAN CITY — Russell Alan Griffith, 67, of Ocean City, Maryland, passed away on July 7, 2017 peacefully at home with his wife Shery and family present.

A memorial service will be held at Dirty Harry’s restaurant on Route 1 in Fenwick on Sunday, July 23 at 4 p.m. Pastor Miller of St. Matthews by the Sea will officiate.

Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Maryland Cremation Services.

Alan was born in Baltimore on Oct. 3, 1949. He spent much of his life in the Reisterstown, Md. area. Alan was married to Shery Lynn Fogle on Oct. 16, 1993. In October 2017, they would have been married 24 years.

Alan worked for the Maryland State Highway Administration for 20 years before his retirement. He enjoyed vintage automobiles, entering tattoo contests, winning many trophies and walking the Boardwalk in Ocean City.

In addition to his wife Shery, Alan is survived by his four children, Ashley Griffith, Christopher Griffith, CJ Griffith and Rusty Griffith; his two brothers, Robert Griffith and his wife Jane, Mike Griffith and his wife Vicky; his two sisters, Pam Riley and husband Donald and Sandy Barber and husband Bob; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends in the Westminster, Reisterstown and Ocean City area.

Alan is preceded in death by his parents, Ervine Griffith and Anna Pauline Seward. Alan loved kids. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

The family wishes to thank the Carroll County Hospice as well as Ginny Swan of Dirty Harry’s and many of our friends who help put all of this together.