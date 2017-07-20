Things I Like – July 21, 2017

by

A summer staycation

When a surprise birthday party is pulled off

Shrimp and grits at Fins in Berlin

Children who read on their own

Memories of a pet

A thriving family-run business

Reviewing online analytics

Go karts with my kids

A classic summer thunderstorm

Live music

When a kid movie is not brutal

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.