The Marlin Club Crew Of OC Donates $500 To Ocean Pines Anglers Club

The Marlin Club Crew of OC, a local non-profit, recently donated $500 to the Ocean Pines Anglers Club to be earmarked for use in supporting the Believe In Tomorrow Fishing and Boating Program. Pictured with Marlin Club Crew members, back from left, were Wayne Littleton, Ocean City Director of Believe In Tomorrow; Budd Heim, Ocean Pines Anglers Club Believe In Tomorrow Fishing and Boating Coordinator; and Walt Boge, Anglers Club President. Crew members work all year raising funds for youth scholarships and activities that support children and the sport of fishing. The major event is the annual Jewelry, Fashion and Décor Show, which is scheduled for Aug. 10.