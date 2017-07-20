Snow Hill Readies For 19th Annual Blessing Of Combines On Aug. 5

Rebecca Evans

Staff Writer

SNOW HILL — The Blessing of the Combines will be celebrating its 19th year in the county seat on Aug. 5.

This annual Snow Hill event is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

“We fill the town,” said veteran event organizer Becky Payne remarking on the size and number of the machines to be present.

Since its inception, the event has taken place on the first Saturday in August, “between crops” according to Payne.

At 11:15, the Parade of Combines will cross the Pocomoke River Bridge and make their way down Green Street in downtown Snow Hill.

The parade will include eight to nine combines, an antique horse-drawn combine, 20 to 30 antique tractors, the Farm Bureau Float including Miss and Little Miss Farm Bureau, as well as other assorted farm equipment, new and old.

The parade traditionally ends with the thunderous “throttle thrust” before the vehicles’ engines are cut.

Snow Hill High School’s Junior ROTC will present the colors and snow Hill local Rachel Leigh Deao will sing the National Anthem.

Daniel Freeman of Spence Baptist Church will perform the blessing. Freeman is the director of Stand Fast Recovery, an organization that helps people battle addiction through prayer.

This year’s speaker is Kathryn Danko-Lord, former president of the Worcester County Farm Bureau. Danko-Lord is currently the Director of Learning and Development at Perdue and is the owner and winemaker at Costa Ventosa Vineyard and Winery.

Vendors selling food, crafts, and local goods will be set up along Vendors and Crafters Row near the Pocomoke River.

Exhibits including the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team exhibit and antique tractors from Delaware and Virginia will be set up along Green Street.

Children can explore the maze in the Barnyard, ride hay wagons and ponies, jump in the moon bounce, and take part in the Children’s Tractor Pull.

Preregistration for the Children’s Tractor Pull will be located in front of the Municipal Building.

Aside from a few craft tables, all children’s activities will be free.

Adults attending will be able to enjoy the Shore Fun Tractor Pull that begins at 3 p.m. at Snow Hill Auto Body or take a pontoon boat cruise on the Pocomoke River.

Blessing attendees will have the opportunity to walk through the antique car show sponsored by the Wheels that Heal Car Club, an organization that collects funds for local charities and families in need.

Preregistration for the pie-eating contest will be located in front of Harvest Moon Tavern on Green Street.

The Route 13 Band — a country and rock cover band out of Virginia –, the Spence Baptist Praise Band and Snow Hill local Gabe Resto are slated to hold concerts at the Performance Stage in front of the old firehouse on Green Street.

Beyond all the festival activities, the heart of the Blessing of the Combines is agricultural appreciation, something that is disappearing, according to Payne.

“I believe it’s more important now than ever,” Payne said, “The younger generation doesn’t know what the farmers do.”

Payne has been involved in the organization of the Blessing since the beginning.

“We needed a way to honor our farmers,” Payne said.

Originally the idea of hosting an agricultural event was met with skepticism, according to Payne.

Now the event has grown into a yearly tradition in the county seat that pays tribute to one of Worcester County’s most important industries.