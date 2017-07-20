Overreacting Better Approach Than Underestimating

The organizer of the “College Beach Weekend” activities in Ocean City released a statement online late this week saying, “For everybody’s that’s nervous, they should absolutely relax. We’re just coming here to be on vacation, not to cause trouble. Honestly, it’s a shame that people think we’re coming there with the intention of acting foolish.”

The problem with that is history confirms Ocean City should do anything but “relax” over the coming weekend. The group brings trouble with it to Ocean City and many people — like the group that nearly started a riot on the Boardwalk last summer — seem intent on causing disruptions and wreaking havoc. In most cases, actions certainly speak louder than words. That’s certainly so when comparing the organizer’s words against incidents and observations in recent years.

In Ocean City’s case, history shows a pro-active and aggressive awareness campaign ahead of a potentially troubling weekend event can be effective in limiting the crowds as well as sending a clear message the authorities will not tolerate misbehavior and illegal activities.

Recent history in Ocean City confirms a pro-active approach through the media and online outlets works. That’s why the Ocean City Police Department began planning months ago and warning the public last month about the potential of the unsanctioned College Beach Weekend event set for Ocean City this weekend.

The timing of an early-June statement from the police chief may have been seemed odd to some at that time, but it was clearly intended to get the word out early and to let potential attendees know the police are serious and focused when it comes to ensuring laws are adhered to and disruptions to family vacations are limited.

“I would like to assure our citizens that the Ocean City Police Department is fully prepared for the influx of visitors that this event and the busy July weekend may bring to our town,” said Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro in a statement. “Like all other events in Ocean City, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, my staff and I have been planning and preparing for this event and any isolated incident that may arise for quite some time. We have a very comprehensive strategic plan in place that includes assistance from our allied agencies. Residents and visitors can expect a high police presence, particularly on the Boardwalk, and strict enforcement of our laws and ordinances. As always, we welcome all visitors with the expectation that they will be safe, respectful and abide by our laws and ordinances.”

The mantra “expect the worst, hope for the best” rings true when it comes to this weekend. It should be a crowded summer weekend with hundreds of thousands of people enjoying activities consistent with the time of year. We are hopeful those who come to town with other ideas will quickly get the message they will not be tolerated, if they haven’t already. For its part, Ocean City has given fair warning and we think it was the right tactic to take over the last couple months.