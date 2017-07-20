Open Houses Of The Week – July 21, 2017

Late Distance Amendment Could Derail Offshore Wind Project OCEAN CITY — Less than 24 hours after Ocean City officials voted to send another letter to potential offshore wind farm developers over the distance from shore issue, Congressman Andy Harris was successful in getting an amendment passed that could derail the project altogether. Harris, who represents Maryland’s first congressional district, on Tuesday was able… Read more »

Resort’s Holiday Fireworks Letdown Explained OCEAN CITY — The fizzle instead of dazzle behind Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows was explained this week and the city is now seeking compensation for the snafu. It was no secret the town-sponsored fireworks shows downtown and at Northside Park this month lacked their typical punch and left residents and visitors wanting… Read more »

Swordfish Catch Makes For Memorable Family Trip Offshore OCEAN CITY — One local family on a first annual offshore fishing trip to celebrate a child’s birthday got the opportunity of a lifetime last weekend when they hooked a 200-pound swordfish just 22 miles off the coast of Ocean City and hauled it in after an epic three-hour battle. Last Sunday, a local family… Read more »