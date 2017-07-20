OC’s Green Committee Eyes Code Changes

OCEAN CITY – Resort officials last week reviewed and recommended two code changes that will be brought to the Mayor and Council in a work session next month.

In a Coastal Resources Legislative Committee, or Green Team, meeting July 12, members gathered around the table to review and discuss two code changes that will address debris from Exterior Insulating and Finishing Systems (EIFS) and refinements to the critical area ordinance.

If approved, an amendment to the town’s building code will establish protocols and enforcement measures for any project that involves EIFS.

In the installation process, construction workers who apply the Styrofoam product are tasked with sanding the material to smoothing the surface, causing some debris to blow away.

Currently, city officials give a warning before issuing a $500 littering fine for debris that escapes the construction site.

“To them it’s the cost of doing business,” said City Engineer Terry McGean.

In the new amendment, McGean said the text establishes standards that maintain debris on the construction site – including vacuuming and disposal procedures and netting – and stricter punishment for offenders.

“It allows us to issue a stop work order in addition to fines and citations,” he said. “Typically when we issue a stop work order it’s hitting the contractor where it works.”

Bill Neville told Green Team members that standard guidelines will also be added to necessary permits before any installation begins.

McGean added that the amendment to the building code gives all contractors the same guidelines and allows building inspectors to enforce them.

“The other thing this does is it establishes clear standards so that everybody is playing by the same rules,” he said.

Assateague Coastkeeper Kathy Phillips applauded the code change and the town’s actions to reduce and monitor EIFS debris.

“Worcester County doesn’t have anything and the state doesn’t have anything,” she said, “so this is a good start.”

Members also reviewed proposed changes to the town’s critical area ordinance.

After addressing questions on both code changes, the Green Team made favorable recommendations.

The two code changes were brought to the Mayor and Council earlier last week in a work session, but were pulled off the agenda for Green Team members to review.

The code changes will now go back to the Mayor and Council in the next work session on Aug. 1.