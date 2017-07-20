Mandatory Bike Light Proposal Floated In OC

OCEAN CITY – Councilman Tony DeLuca introduced a new project to members of the Coastal Resources Legislative Committee last week that would require lights to be placed on both the front and back of bikes.

“It’s a new project and I wanted to bounce it off of you,” he told the committee.

DeLuca, committee liaison, explained that the subject was broached in prior Green Team meetings, but said he wanted to move forward with the idea.

“I want to move that project up,” he said.

DeLuca pointed out other U.S. cities that require bicycle lights and suggested that Ocean City consider doing the same.

“These are not Walmart reflectors,” he said. “These are actual lights.”

DeLuca explained that the idea could be an extension of the town’s bike route project, an ongoing effort by the Green Team to promote a more sustainable and bike-friendly community.

“I think it’s worthwhile for us because we are really getting into bike routes,” he said.

DeLuca explained that J-1 visa students, residents and visitors who bike throughout town often travel alongside the resort’s major roadways, creating hazardous situations.

“I really think it’s a safety issue,” he said.

Gail Blazer, the town’s environmental engineer, agreed to research other cities that require bike lighting for future discussion.

“I know it came up here,” DeLuca said, “and we didn’t follow up on it.”