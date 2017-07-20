Home Ownership Seminar Planned For Next Week

SALISBURY — A seminar on home ownership and financial freedom is planned for next week in Salisbury.

Edward S. Lee, founder of Teach Them To Fish, is passionate about helping people to become home owners and share in the American dream. He said it’s a fact, “If you can pay your monthly rent, you can pay a monthly mortgage.”

“Two reasons why so many people rent, when they really want to own their homes are they are intimidated by the process and because they have bad credit,” said Lee.

The seminar being held on July 22, at First Baptist Church Salisbury, is designed to educate potential homebuyers and help resolve their credit issues.

Professionals from financing, mortgage companies, business, vendors, financial planners, credit counselors and real estate will train participants in financial literacy over the six-week course. The trainers will bring their professional and practical experience to the classroom to teach, mentor, educate, inform and help prepare the participants to become homeowners. Also, the participants will use Freddie Mac’s CreditSmart® certification program as a study guide.

The seminars and classes are free to the public, all are welcomed to attend. Three scheduled seminars will take place during 2017 and 2018 (July, October and January). Six weeks of training will follow each event. Seating is limited to 125 persons. Online registration is required and can be completed at www.tttfdelmarva.com.