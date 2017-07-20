Berlin Waiting On Park’s Environmental Reports

A pond at Berlin Falls Park is pictured. File Photo

BERLIN – Future plans for Berlin Falls Park remain on hold as the town awaits a variety of environmental reports.

While the redevelopment of the park will be a long process, town officials are as interested in getting it started as everyone else. During last Monday’s meeting of the Berlin Town Council, Councilman Dean Burrell asked when officials would be hearing from project coordinator David Deutsch. The former city manager of Bowie was hired in January to oversee development of the 60-acre park.

“We’ve been waiting for reports to come back,” Town Administrator Laura Allen said.

According to Allen, the town is still waiting on a number of reports, primarily regarding the condition of the ponds on the expansive park property. Because the property was once an industrial site, officials want to ensure there are no environmental concerns. Allen said the town was working with a volunteer scientist, Conservation Community Consulting and EA Engineering to determine options for the ponds.

“The town is very focused on what’s the best way to use those ponds so that’s where we started,” Allen said.

The scientist is focusing on potential microbiological hazards.

“We asked her to test the pond for any bacterial issues we should be concerned with,” Allen said.

While her initial report indicates there are none, Allen said the town was still waiting on a final report from her. The town is also awaiting reports from Conservation Community Consulting and EA Engineering. While the town has received preliminary information, Allen said officials were expecting more details.

Davis Bowen & Friedel has also been hired to perform a structural review of the large existing building on the property. Allen said the town wanted to know the condition of the building and whether renovation was feasible.

“We’re just waiting for specifics on that,” she said.

Allen said Deutsch would meet with the town council July 24 to provide officials with an update on the entire process.

“This is going to be a multi-year project,” Allen said. “We’re still very much in the planning stages.”