Aerial Marketing Videos Approved For Worcester

SNOW HILL – Worcester County will soon be using 3-D animation and aerial videos to advertise commercial development opportunities.

The Worcester County Commissioners this week approved an agreement with DB Film Production that will result in four 3-D animated aerial marketing videos featuring local properties. Merry Mears, the county’s economic development director, said the videos were a cutting edge approach to marketing.

“We all know living and working in Worcester County that we have some prime real estate opportunities that should be featured,” she said. “I believe we can feature them in a better manner so I’ve suggested an innovative approach to doing this through this aerial video series.”

Mears said the videos would be produced during the next two months so they’d be ready for viewing during the annual bus tour the Worcester County Economic Development Department is hosting in October. She plans to play the videos on the bus as tour-goers (bankers, real estate professionals, and commercial developers) travel to the various locations throughout the county targeted for development. They will also be shared online.

“We have learned in the past few years in the economic development community that site selectors are getting their information instantaneously on the internet before even engaging with economic developers to learn the assets of an area,” Mears said. “I believe if we produce these videos and offer them online, through our email networks, through any means possible, that we’re above the cutting edge on this.”

According to Mears, DB Film Production—the same company the county used last year to produce an informational video for the economic development department—will combine drone footage of several locations in Worcester County with 3-D modeling to illustrate what commercial development on particular parcels could look like. Mears said the one- to three-minute videos would feature parcels in both the north and south ends of the county. Locations referenced in the DB Film project estimate include Pocomoke’s industrial park, Atlantic General Hospital, downtown Snow Hill and the West Ocean City corridor, among others. They will be visited during October’s economic development tour.

“Using 3-D animated drone footage, this aerial video series will serve as an in-depth visual tool used during the tour to highlight economic assets, including available commercial properties, highway, rail and water/sewer infrastructure and most specifically the West Ocean City commercial corridor that has been identified as the targeted number one growth area for the county,” the estimate reads.

Production of the videos is expected to cost the county roughly $20,000.