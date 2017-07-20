A Week In Business – July 21, 2017

Last month, Worcester County Health Department staff received an Employee Team Innovation Award from the Maryland Department of Health for their work as instructors for local Mental Health and Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) trainings. The state recognized Worcester Health MHFA instructors for their creativity and commitment towards advancing awareness of mental health issues. Their ongoing goal is to best prepare members of the community, first responders and public health workers on how to handle encounters with individuals who may be in a mental health crisis.

“This team is shedding light on how to handle those encounters with compassion, knowledge, and skills that will enable us to eliminate the stigma around mental illness,” said Michael Trader, Behavioral Health Program Manager at Worcester Health and a certified MHFA instructor.

Pictured, from left, are Julie Rayne, Program Administrator III Health Services; Jennifer LaMade, Program Director for Planning, QIS, & CSA for Worcester County Health Department; Jessica Sexauer, Director of Core Service Agency & Director of the Local Management Board; Trader; and Dennis R. Schrader, Secretary Maryland Department of Health.

Most Wired Recognition

BERLIN — Atlantic General Hospital is among less than one percent of U.S. hospitals to receive the 2017 Most Wired Hospital-Advanced distinction, bestowed by the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Health Forum. Only two Maryland hospitals received the award, with Atlantic General Hospital being the only one on the Eastern Shore.

The awards are based on the results of the 19th Annual HealthCare’s Most Wired® survey and benchmarking study. The survey examines how organizations are using information technology (IT) to improve healthcare delivery in the areas of quality and safety, clinical integration, infrastructure and business management.

The 27 hospitals nationwide who received the Most Wired-Advanced award were found to have exceeded core development in these four focus areas.

“Atlantic General has had the foresight to put some very innovative programs in place to improve quality and patient experience. Health IT has been there to help those programs operate more efficiently to provide the best care possible for our patients.” said Andrew Fowler, vice president of information services and CIO of Atlantic General Hospital. “This award is a reflection of the entire organization, not just IT efforts.”

“The Most Wired hospitals are using every available technology option to create more ways to reach their patients in order to provide access to care,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “They are transforming care delivery, investing in new delivery models in order to improve quality, provide access and control costs.”

Certification Achieved

SALISBURY — Trudy Hammond, Project Lead at Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC), recently passed the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification examination credentialing her as a PMP.

The certification is a global certification recognized by many industries and is identified as the gold standard for project management professionals by the Project Management Institute. Eligibility requirements to apply for the certification examination include a four-year degree, 4,500 hours leading and directing projects and 35 hours of project management education. The examination consists of 200 questions based on the Project Management Body of Knowledge standards with a four hour time limit for completion. Certification is maintained through continuing education requiring practitioners to earn 60 professional development units (PDUs) every three years.

Hammond has been employed at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for 31 years and is the Project Lead for the Executive Staff currently serving as the project lead for the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute Ocean Pines project and other projects, in addition to managing the patient experience survey process.