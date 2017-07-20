30th Ocean City Tuna Tourney In The Books

The happy crew from the Absolut Pleasure celebrates its big check for taking first place in the heaviest tuna division of the 30th Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament last weekend, a 115-pounder worth $309,130. Photo courtesy Hooked on OC

OCEAN CITY- The 30th annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament last weekend was once again a big success with a strong bite providing plenty of drama in almost every category.

The annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament is one of the highlights of the summer offshore tournament seasons each year, second only perhaps to the White Marlin Open in terms of prize money awarded and anglers participating. Thousands of spectators will cram into the Ocean City Fishing Center over the course of the four-day event, which has become a celebration of fishing, food, drinks, live entertainment and, of course, the daily weigh-ins at the scale. Last weekend’s event was one of the biggest ever with 88 boats participating and over $785,000 in prize money awarded to the winners in several categories.

In the signature top heaviest tuna division, it was the Absolut Pleasure taking first place with a 115-pounder worth $309,130. The No Slack was second with a 109-pounder worth $35,813. The Wayne’s World was third with a 106-pound tuna worth $27,588.

In the heaviest stringer division, it was the Sushi taking first with a combined 407 pounds worth $200,013. The Goin In Deep was second with 364 total pounds worth $48,738. The Stalker was third with 306 total pounds worth $32,275.

In the heaviest dolphin division, it was the Primary Search taking first place with a 24-pounder worth $20,320. The Fish Whistle was second with a 22-pounder worth $2,300. The heaviest wahoo division went to the Legasea with a 55-pounder worth $9,990.

The top lady angler award went to Glenda Cahall on the No Slack with a 109-pound tuna worth $1,500. Annie Roe on the Wayne’s World was second with a 106-pounder worth $1,000 and J.L. Cropper on the Myra H.T. was third with a 99-pounder worth $500. The top junior angler award went to Annie Roe on the Wayne’s World. Finishing in second was Charlie Coates on the Reel Intents, while Walter Jordan on the Let It Ride was third.