Toddler, Grandmother Injured Crossing OC’s Baltimore Avenue

OCEAN CITY — A 3-year-old girl and her grandmother were injured when they were struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue near 1st Street on Thursday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of Baltimore Avenue and 1st Street for a reported vehicle collision involving a three-year-old girl and her grandmother. OCPD officers determined the grandmother was pushing the child in the stroller across the intersection from east to west.

Two lanes of traffic stopped, but the third did not and the two victims were struck by a vehicle. The child was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center via Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 4. The grandmother was transported to PRMC by Ocean City EMS. Both suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was at fault and was cited. The investigation determined alcohol was not a factor.