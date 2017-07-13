We Remember Those We Have Lost – July 14, 2017

Lynne Conner Gillen

BISHOPVILLE — Lynne Conner Gillen, age 77, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at her home with her loving husband at her side.

Born in Ithaca, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John William Conner and Margaret Sturm Conner. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jack Gillen.

Also surviving are her children, Jacqueline “Jackie” Ball and her husband Kevin of Ocean City, Caryl Cardenas and her husband Hugo of Ocean Pines and Margaret Boyd and her husband Greg of Washington, D.C.

There are seven grandchildren, Conner “Wes” Bresnahan, Ian Bresnahan, Andrew Ball, Elyssia Cardenas Kaplan, Spenser Cardenas, Emma Boyd and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Boyd.

She is also grateful for the many years of loving care received from her wonderful caregivers, Tiara Johnson, Amie Twilley, Marie Purnell and Ashley Jones. Her amazing care was overseen by Cyndi Hill Truitt who loved her like a daughter.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Conner Gastl.

At the age of 12, Lynne contracted polio, although her great grandmother Willye Conner Ludlum, owner of the Hastings Miramar Hotel, refused to believe it happened while she was vacationing in Ocean City. She spent one year in a rehabilitation home in Ithaca recovering from the polio. Stories of the escapades pulled off by her and the other children were told for many years. Lynne never allowed the polio to hold her back in any way.

Lynne attended Ithaca High School where she met her teacher, Mr. Robert Holgate, who influenced her life-long love of literature and who unknowingly taught her some of her most valuable life lessons. Throughout the years, her children often heard Mr. Holgate quoted. She attended Cornell University as an English major but spent most of her free time in the School of Hotel Management where her father was a professor. She met her first husband, Bill Eaton, and was married in Sage Chapel on the Cornell University campus. Although the marriage was short lived, their friendship would continue for a life time.

Lynne returned to Ocean City in 1964. Looking for a job to support her two young children, she interviewed at the radio station WETT. A young disc jockey just happened to be at the station that day and told his boss, “Hire her, I don’t care what she can do, I’ll train her everything I know.” One year later, Lynne and Jack Gillen were married. Both were passionate about music, Lynne loved Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett and the Big Band music from her parents. Together they enjoyed Dave Brubeck. Endless nights were spent listening to hundreds of albums as Jack searched for new music for his job in radio. After living in Philadelphia for five years, the family moved back to Ocean City.

In 1975, Lynne began her career as owner and operator of Park Place Parking Lot and Boardwalk shoppes. She had a vision for the future of the property which required her children acquiring the necessary skills and education to build and operate a hotel. In 1999, Lynne began the process of designing and building the Park Place Hotel. The hotel opened in 2000 and Lynne worked for several years until her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. She instilled in all of her daughters her commitment to detail and customer service. Countless guests have reminisced about Lynne walking the halls of the hotel inspecting the rooms and hand delivering items to hotel guests.

Lynne was a charter member of the Ocean City Downtown Association and the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. She planned dinners for the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association and the Dunes Club for many years. She was a member of the St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin. Reverend Matt D’Amario will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church Ocean City at a later date.

Donations may be made to the John H. “Jack” Burbage Oncology Center Building Fund of Atlantic General Hospital 9733 Healthway Dr. Berlin, Md. 21811. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com

Kennard Mathers MacMullin

BERLIN — Kennard “Ken” Mathers MacMullin, age 80, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Gull Creek Senior Living Community.

Born in Pittman, N.J., he was the son of the late Morrison MacMullin and Caryll Gould MacMullin. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Elsie Williams MacMullin. Also surviving is his sister Susan G. Thomas and her husband Roger of Gilbert, Ariz. and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey M. MacMullin.

Mr. MacMullin had attended the Philadelphia Museum College of Art and was a United States Army Veteran. He had been employed as a salesman with Nationwide Paper Company, a manufacturer of fine printing papers. He was a member of St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Ocean City and a former Vestryman and choir member. He was among the founders of the Shepherd’s Crook at St. Paul’s by-the- Sea and was a Bray Tubman Award winner from the Episcopal Diocese of Easton for his passionate work with the Shepherd’s Crook, and was a Jefferson Award winner. He was also a member of the Maryland Coastal Bays, Assateague Coastal Trust and the Noel Community.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin. Rev. Matt D’Amario will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church Columbarium at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to Shepherd’s Crook C/o St. Paul’s by-the- Sea Episcopal Church, 302 N. Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842, or Assateague Coastal Trust, P.O. Box 731, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Melvin Stephen Bishop

SALISBURY — Melvin Stephen Bishop, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, July, 11, 2017 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Betty Davis Eure and the late Melvin James Bishop. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Jo Ann Jones Bishop, and

children, Thomas Michelsen and his wife Amy, Douglas Jones, Betty Jo Bishop, and Crystal Dawn Bishop, all of Salisbury, and Stevie Marie Cvetko and her husband Bobby of Marion, MD. There are eight grandchildren, Autumn, Bailey, Robert, Kenny, Catherine, Charlie, Claire and Hayden. Also surviving is his step-father Dan Eure, sister Janice Bunting and her husband Norman of Berlin, brother William Mumford of Delmar, MD, special uncle, Vernon Davis of Berlin, and several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his beloved dogs Max and Miley, and will be joining his beloved dog, Remington.

Steve was a 1973 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and a United States Army Veteran. He had worked as a maintenance coordinator with Rusty Management, and had worked also in Home Improvements. He was a member of the Wicomico American Legion Post # 64 in Salisbury, and enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, and was a follower of CSI Miami.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private for the family. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com