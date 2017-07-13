Voices From The Readers – July 14, 2017

Agencies Ready For Unsanctioned Event

Editor:

As we previously announced, we are expecting an unsanctioned event known as “College Beach Weekend” to take place Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. I would like to assure our citizens that the Ocean City Police Department is fully prepared for the influx of visitors that this event and the busy July weekend may bring to our town.

Like all other events in Ocean City, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, my staff and I have been planning and preparing for this event and any isolated incident that may arise for quite some time. We have a very comprehensive strategic plan in place that includes assistance from our allied agencies. Residents and visitors can expect a high police presence, particularly on the boardwalk, and strict enforcement of our laws and ordinances.

Business owners are encouraged to staff accordingly and employees should be prepared for a busy July weekend. Residents are reminded to report any ordinance violations, including sleeping in vehicles and noise.

As always, we welcome all visitors with the expectation that they will be safe, respectful and abide by our laws and ordinances. We are optimistic that the majority of people planning to come to Ocean City July 20-23 are here to enjoy the beach and everything our town has to offer and we are hopeful for yet another safe weekend.

Anyone with questions or concerns is invited to join us for a “Coffee with Cops” event on Wednesday, July 19 at Starbucks on 17th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Residents and visitors can stop by anytime from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for coffee and casual conversation with our officers. We hope to see you there.

Ross Buzzuro

Ocean City

(The writer is the chief of the Ocean City Police Department.)

Court Opinion Could Affect OC Properties

Editor:

There are about 25,000 condominium units in Ocean City. Some of these unit owners may have had their use of condominium property significantly diminished by a June 23, 2017 opinions of the Maryland Court of Appeals.

In a seminal opinion written by an activist judge from Montgomery County Maryland, the court ruled in a case called Elvaton Towne Condominium v. Rose that if the condominium legal documents permit it, an owner’s use of a condominium common element can be temporarily suspended under certain situations. In the Elvaton decision, the court determined that the condominium legal documents can authorize the condominium board of directors to temporarily suspend the owner’s use of a condominium’s parking lot or swimming pool for not paying fees that are due.

On the surface, the Court’s decision seems reasonable. Unfortunately, the decision applies to many common elements if the unit owner has not paid required fees. For example, under the court decision, if properly authorized, the board of directors can suspend the owner’s use of an elevator in a high rise building, turn off condominium supplied cable or internet services, or prohibit the use of on-site condominium storage lockers, outside showers, trash, or mail boxes until all fees are up-to-date.

Prior to the June 23 decision, the accepted method to make sure all condominium owners paid required fees was for the board to place a court ordered lien against the unit that would have to be paid before the unit could be sold.

The Maryland legislature needs to take prompt action to overturn this draconian ruling of the Maryland appeals court.

Joseph Potter

Ocean City