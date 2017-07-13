The Resorter … Revisited – July 14, 2017

Summer of 1979

Volume XXIV

Edition 11

Issue Highlights

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was 19-year-old Jean McVeigh, an Arnold, Md., resident who took part in the Miss Maryland-USA Beauty Pageant held in Ocean City in March of 1979.

An article on real estate in Ocean City included Mallard Island, which “consists of homes in the $150,000 to $300,000” range.

Among the anchor stores at the Gold Coast Mall, billed as “Ocean City’s Great Indoors,” were A&P and Drugfair.

Eastern Shore CATV was offering free movies for vacationers, including Young Frankenstein, The Omen, High Anxiety and An Unmarried Woman.

Dick Lohmeyer’s “Remembering …” column included 11-cent movie admissions, bubble gum trading cards, your first dirty book, rum buns at the Ship Cafe, when Kool cigarettes were good for you, penny pin ball machines, skate keys and Palmer penmanship.

McGee’s Irish Pub on 4th Street was offering live entertainment, an air-conditioned dining room and an outside deck on the Boardwalk.

South Moon Under had three locations – 33rd Street Plaza in Ocean City, 81st Street in Ocean City and 2nd and Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach.

Fager’s Island ran a simple ad of a bayfront sunset under the words, “The Alternative.”

The Bonfire was featuring “dancing in the fireside lounge,” while The Embers was highlighting “charco-broiled steaks.”