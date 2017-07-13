Open Houses Of The Week – July 14, 2017

Questions Abound Over Resort Park Redevelopment Options OCEAN CITY — The discussion of a major renovation of the downtown recreation complex was renewed this week with a lot of moving parts and no clear cut answers. During a Recreation and Parks Committee meeting on Tuesday, the future redesign of the downtown park complex was taken up again and ended with a few… Read more »

OC Fire Station's Future Plans Remain In Doubt; Council Remains Divided On Proposed Relocation OCEAN CITY — The future of Ocean City's midtown firehouse at 74th Street remains much in doubt this week after a rather terse debate about the direction in which to head for the facility. In March, the Mayor and Council had before them four proposed bids for preliminary design, engineering and cost analysis for replacing…

Council OKs More Boardwalk Cell Towers After 'Stealth Alternatives' Proposed OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week reversed course and approved, although somewhat reluctantly, a proposal to install as many as 12 new cell phone towers on the Boardwalk after getting assurances the project included increased lighting and security cameras. Back in April, the private sector company Crown Castle came before the Mayor and Council…