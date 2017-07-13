Local Dolphins Girls’ Travel Lacrosse Club Wraps Up Summer Tournament Schedule With Strong Finish

The local Dolphins girls’ travel lacrosse club last weekend wrapped up its summer tournament schedule on with a strong finish, reaching the championship game in their last three tournaments, winning one and placing second in two others. Pictured above, back row are Coaches Ryan Murphy, Ryan Kirby and Chris Williams. Pictured second row, from left are Hennessy Murphy, Parker Smethurst, Rylie Kirby, Jamie Consigli, Trista Harner, Shelby Manlove, Macy Steinwedel, Olivia Burkentine, Madilyn Nechay, Lauren Lynch, Carrie Clausius, Samantha Ghabra and Sadie Kauffman. Pictured front row, from left are Coryn Dietz, Reese Webster, Peyton Acito, Alexandra Dawson, Abigail Melito, Macy Cryne, Maggie McCabe and Caitlin Williams. Not pictured are Kendal Mahle and Allie Collins.
Submitted photo