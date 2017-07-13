Kendall’s Mattress Outlet Motto Is ‘Shop Happy And Sleep Happy’

Among the brands carried at Kendall’s Mattress Outlet is Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stears & Foster, among other, according to owner Joe Kendall. Photo by Bethany Hooper

SELBYVILLE – Kendall Home Furnishings’ newest mattress outlet is changing the way customers view mattress shopping.

Located on Dupont Boulevard in Selbyville, Del., Kendall’s Mattress Outlet offers a variety of brands that suit a customer’s needs and budget.

Owner Joe Kendall explained that the new outlet offers a different approach to mattress sales.

“We are so much more successful when our people are trying to help you versus help themselves,” he said.

Instead of paying employees on commission and selling beds at exuberant prices like large mattress chains, he said Kendall’s Mattress Outlet does just the opposite.

“We’re not just able to compete with them,” he said. “We are actually able to beat them handedly with price, by 20 or 30 percent less every day.”

With lower prices, Kendall said customers can learn the value of a good night’s rest at a fraction of the cost.

“Our customers call it a refreshing way to shop for a mattress,” he said.

Betheny Bruning, general manager for Kendall’s Mattress Outlet, used to work at a large mattress chain and said she didn’t realize how much stores marked up mattress prices until she began working with Kendall.

“Some say that you get what you pay for, but that’s not always the case,” she said. “We carry all of the big names, but we offer better deals. You are not missing out on the quality because our prices are lower.”

Kendall’s Mattress Outlet is an authorized dealer for Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster and Sealy, and sells additional brands like Sierra Sleep, Eclipse and Therapedic. The outlet also offers a wide selection of Klaussner, Comfort Design, Stanley Chair and Ashley recliners starting at $299.

“It’s the most comfortable store in the shore,” he said.

Kendall said the outlet also has a bed-in-a-box program, where customers can choose from three beds and take one of their choosing home in a box. He said sizes range from twin to king and prices range from $299-$1,299.

“One of the nice things about us is we have all price points covered,” he said.

Whether it is mattresses, boxed beds, recliners or headboards, Kendall said his outlet offers quality brands at lower prices.

“It’s my name, it’s my face and I stand behind everything we sell,” he said.

Kendall said the goal is to give customers a good night’s rest on a mattress that suits their needs.

“It matters way more where you buy than what you buy,” he said. “We really like to educate our consumers and then tell you to go shopping. Educated shoppers should shop around. We don’t care if you come here first or last. Our goal is to get you the rest of your life. As you get older, a good night’s sleep is paramount to having a successful day.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Kendall’s Mattress Outlet is offering deals on select brands and will pay Maryland residents’ sales tax. Kendall said quick delivery is guaranteed.

The mattress outlet is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re most excited about giving people the opportunity to shop happy and sleep happy,” he said.