Creative Solutions For Mobile Demand

How important is cell phone reception on the beach?

Considering the ocean and beach views and family activities that should be garnering attention, it shouldn’t be critical. However, the disturbing fact of the matter in today’s world staying connected is imperative and, more importantly, expected.

Today’s world seemingly revolves around multi-tasking, whether it be professional, educational or recreation pursuits. For most, that involves accessing the Internet, making phone calls and receiving texts and emails, whether it be through their phones or other mobile devices.

When the discussion of the need for additional cell reception towers on the Boardwalk came up a few months ago, we didn’t understand the emergency nature of the proposal. Back then it was clear, according to the private sector consultant Crown Castle, the demand by mobile device users on the beach and Boardwalk during the summer months was overwhelming existing infrastructure, resulting in reception and reliability difficulties.

We now understand the issues Crown Castle was discussing with the Mayor and Council. There is a service reliability issue on the beach during the summer months. While we get it might sound ridiculous to some, it’s important for Ocean City as a vacation destination to address this issue for its visitors.

At this week’s Mayor and Council meeting, after being summarily dismissed in April after requesting permission to install 12 additional cell towers on the Boardwalk and seven more on oceanside blocks, Crown Castle returned with a scaled down and creative plan that met the majority of the council’s concerns enough to gain approval.

The approved proposal includes as many as 12 additional towers added to existing sign and light posts along the boards. Designers with Crown Castle worked to address aesthetic concerns by placing an additional lighting receptacle on the pole with the antenna system in between and adding an acceptable base to hide required technology. Additionally, the poles will provide outlets for the town’s important City Watch surveillance systems where it’s not currently present.

Junking up the Boardwalk with unnecessary fixtures is a worthwhile concern and was expressed by at least two council members this week. However, in this case, we think the additional lighting and security camera features combined with meeting the ever-increasing mobile demands merit the proposed infrastructure additions to the Boardwalk.