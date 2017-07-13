Berlin All-Stars Win Another District Title

by
The Berlin Little League 11-12 Major League All-Star team on Tuesday won the Maryland District 8 championship, beating Fruitland, 6-2, in the title game. The Berlin 11-12 team now advanced to the state tournament. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The hits kept coming for the Berlin Little League in the District 8 playoffs with the 11-12 boys’ baseball team winning the district championship on Tuesday to advance to the state tournament.

The Berlin Little League 11-12 team beat Fruitland, 6-2, at home on Tuesday to capture the District 8 championship. The 11-12 team now advances to the Maryland state tournament with an opportunity to advance to the regional tournament and beyond. The Berlin 11-12 team was dominant during the District 8 tournament, beating Pocomoke, 12-0, on Sunday, Willards 21-0 last Friday and Delmar, 10-0, last Wednesday.

The 11-12 team’s district title continues a great run for the Berlin Little League All-Star teams this summer. The intermediate team and the senior team also won district championships and were advancing in the state tournament this week.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.