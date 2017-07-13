Berlin All-Stars Win Another District Title

The Berlin Little League 11-12 Major League All-Star team on Tuesday won the Maryland District 8 championship, beating Fruitland, 6-2, in the title game. The Berlin 11-12 team now advanced to the state tournament. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The hits kept coming for the Berlin Little League in the District 8 playoffs with the 11-12 boys’ baseball team winning the district championship on Tuesday to advance to the state tournament.

The Berlin Little League 11-12 team beat Fruitland, 6-2, at home on Tuesday to capture the District 8 championship. The 11-12 team now advances to the Maryland state tournament with an opportunity to advance to the regional tournament and beyond. The Berlin 11-12 team was dominant during the District 8 tournament, beating Pocomoke, 12-0, on Sunday, Willards 21-0 last Friday and Delmar, 10-0, last Wednesday.

The 11-12 team’s district title continues a great run for the Berlin Little League All-Star teams this summer. The intermediate team and the senior team also won district championships and were advancing in the state tournament this week.