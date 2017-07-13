Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley Gives Partners With Love For Lungs

Every month Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley Gives, a committee within ASC&D Serves, donates to employee-nominated charities or causes. For the month of May, it partnered with Love for Lungs, a tennis tournament that raises money for lung research at the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine. Above, Abigail Plylar, a local student, created this event in honor of her grandfather who battled with a lung disease called Pulmonary Fibrosis.