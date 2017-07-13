Assassins OC Recreation And Parks’ Spring Flag Football Champions

by

The Ocean City Recreation and Parks’ spring flag football season wrapped up last week with the Assassins, pictured above, winning the championship. The Pit-and-Pub team was the runner-up after falling to the Assassins in the title game.

Submitted photo

Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.