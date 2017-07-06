The Resorter … Revisited – July 7, 2017

Summer of 1965

An editorial opined, “The thing is the entire beach is there for public use and no one has the right to reserve a choice area as the beach umbrella renters do. A vacationer has the right to up-root an umbrella that happens to be sticking in the sand where he wishes to situate. … A beach umbrella ordinance would be somewhat difficult to enforce by local police, but it could easily be carried out by the several lifeguard Lieutenants deputized to enforce local beach laws.”

Proprietors Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kelley invited guests to the Kelley’s County Store “for homeward bound vacationers” on Route 50 wset.

At this time, The Embers North was located on 24th Street and Philadelphia Ave.

In his City Hall Report, Councilman C.H. Shuey reported, “Our Eastern Shore member of the State Roads Commission, Mr. Leslie Evans informs me that the State Roads Commission voted unanimously yesterday to restore our 35 mph speed limit up to 94th Street, and to establish a 40 mph limit from there on up to the Delaware Line — we sincerely thank them.”

Bob and Ridge Harman were advertising their Tavern By-The-Sea within the Seascape Motel on 16th Street oceanfront. Among the highlighted items were “Michelob on Draught” and “Never a Cover or Minimum.”