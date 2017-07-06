President Of Achilles Maryland Guest Speaker At Kiwanis Club Meeting

Jeremy Goetzinger, president of Achilles Maryland, a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization with a “mission to enable people with disabilities to participate in mainstream athletics in order to promote personal achievement, enhance self-esteem and lower barriers to living a fulfilling life,” was the guest speaker at recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City in the Ocean Pines Community Center on June 28th. Goetzinger, President Barbara Peletier and Secretary Pat Winkelmayer are pictured after he demonstrated a special bike.