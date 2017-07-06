Open Houses Of The Week – July 7, 2017

by

MILLVILLE

Bishop’s Landing

25513 Fox Point Ln

Daily 10-6

New Community

5 Minutes to Beach

3-5BR Villas & Homes

Lots of Amenities

Beazer Homes

302-235-3024

OCEAN CITY

The Gateway Grand

Oceanfront 48th Street

Daily 10-5

Fully Furnished

3-4BR/3BA

Condos & Penthouses

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

877-260-2710

OCEAN CITY

Sunburst Townhouse

1600 Philadelphia Ave #110

Sat&Sun 12-3

3BR Townhouses

Mark Barker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-409-7440

OCEAN PINES

107 Windjammer Rd

Sat 10-12

Golf Course Front

3BR/2.5BA/1920SF

Updated Home

Large Living Areas

Elaine Davidson

ReMax Advantage

267-304-1550

WEST OCEAN CITY

West Harbor Village

Old Bridge Rd/Rt 707

Daily 11 – 5

New Construction

Townhomes and

Single Family Homes

Harbor Homes

443-366-2814

WEST OCEAN CITY

Villas at Inlet Isle

Daily 11-3

Waterfront THs

3BR/4BA

PJ Aldridge

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-251-7562

OCEAN CITY

1111 Edgewater Ave

Fri-Mon 10-4

New Construction

Direct Waterfront

Boats slips available

Furnished 3BR/2.5BA

Peck Miller

Coldwell Banker

443-880-2341

WEST OCEAN CITY

Seaside Village

Golf Course Road

Mon-Sat 10-5

Sun 12-5

3BR/2FB/2HB

Town Homes

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

443-235-1792

BETHANY BEACH

Forest Landing

Daily 12-5

Carriage & Villa

Style Homes

Up to 4BR/2500SF

Luxury Upgrades

1st Class Amenities

Ryan Homes

302-539-3462

FENWICK ISLAND

Lighthouse Lakes

Daily 12-5

New Construction

4BR/2.5BA Homes

Lakeside Community

Amazing Amenities

Close to Beaches

Ryan Homes

302-524-8900

MILLSBORO

Homestead Villas

Tues-Sat 10-5

Sun-Mon 12-5

New Construction

3BR/3.5BA Villas

2 Car Garages

Close to Beaches

Ryan Homes

302-933-8460

FRANKFORD

The Estuary

30118 Islander Beach Rd

Daily 10-6

New Community

Single Family Homes

Many Activities

5 Mins to Fenwick

Beazer Homes

302-217-3724

OCEAN CITY

The Bayview Grand

Direct Bayfront

Between 5th & 6th St

Daily 10-4

4BR/3BA Condos

Kevin Decker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

443-235-6552

OCEAN CITY

Gateway Grand

Oceanfront 48th St

Saturday 11-2

1108&207 3BR/3BA

401 4BR/3BA

Jon Barker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-723-6290

OCEAN PINES

173 Sandyhook Road

Sat 11-4

New Construction

5BR/3BA Home

Open Floor Plan

Loft, Screen Porch

Ed Balcerzak

Berkshire Hathaway

44-497-4746

OCEAN VIEW

12 Marcis Court

Savannahs Landing

Sat 10-3

Waterfront

3BR/2BA Home

1 mile to beach

Susan White

Long & Foster

302-236-6524

OCEAN CITY

Ocean Dunes

7 137th Street

Sat 1-3

3BR/2BA Condo

Ocean Views

Steps from Beach

Les Whitten/Realtor

Long & Foster

410-292-9144

OCEAN CITY 

Lee Ko

12 128th Street

Fri 9-12

Oceanside

2BR/2BA Condo

Steps to Beach

Terri Moran

Coldwell Banker

443-235-5467

OCEAN CITY

Sea Crest II

4 142nd Street

Tues 9-12

Ocean View

3BR/2BA

Pool

Terri Moran

Coldwell Banker

443-235-5467