McAvan’s Soccer Camp Returns For 31st Year

OCEAN CITY- For the 30th year, former Baltimore Blast indoor soccer player and coach Bobby McAvan is offering his “For the Love of Soccer” camp at Northside Park in Ocean City.

As with years past, the camp is expected to be both fun and competitive for all players. This year marks Coach McAvan’s 30th year running the camp in Ocean City. The camp offers instruction in both indoor and outdoor play. McAvan’s staff included proven pro level and college level players and coaches. The camp is open to kids ages 6-14.

The first session will be held next week on July 10-13 and there are two more sessions available from July 17-20 and again on July 24-27. The camps begin each day at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The cost per session is $130 for local residents and $153 for non-residents.

McAvan’s “For the Love of Soccer” camp is just one of more than 100 camps, classes, programs, leagues, tournaments, activities and events that the OCRP offers both residents and visitors. A complete guide can be found at www.oceancitymd.gov under the Recreation and Parks tab. For more information, or two register for a camp, contact the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department at (410) 250-0125.