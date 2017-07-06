County Students Create Recruitment Video

SNOW HILL – A partnership between county officials and a local high school led to the creation of Worcester County’s newest recruiting video.

Communication arts students from Pocomoke High School filmed and produced the recruiting video that will now be used by Worcester County at job fairs and special events. Stacey Norton, the county’s human resources director, presented the finished product to the Worcester County Commissioners this week.

“We’re very excited about this partnership and hope that we’ll be able to continue that for many years,” Norton said.

According to Norton, the county needed a recruiting video to play at job fairs. When she advised the county’s IT manager of that, he contacted Paul Becker, technology education teacher at Pocomoke High School.

“We were very excited when we got the call,” Becker said.

He and his communication arts students then worked with county staff to get descriptions of various county departments and spent several hours filming at locations throughout the county. They got footage at the central landfill, public works facilities and the like. They then edited the 164 minutes of video into an eight-minute film ideal for kiosks at job fairs and similar events. In addition to the visuals of county facilities, the film provides viewers with facts and figures about the county that would be relevant to someone thinking about taking a job here.

“The largest part was editing,” Becker said, “editing this video to be attractive to others who are looking at either staying in our county or coming to our county. It’s been a great opportunity for Pocomoke High School.”

Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor thanked the commissioners for providing local students with the experience.

“Thank you for allowing our kids to be a part of what you do and what our county does,” he said.

Taylor said the project was proof that county government and the school system worked well together.

“We’re all in this together,” he said. “It’s another example of us working together to help each other out. I don’t know that we could ever repay you all for what you do for our school system but we certainly are available to you and the county employees any time our students and staff can be of assistance to you all.”

Commissioner Jim Bunting praised the project as well, saying, “I think it’s a great partnership.”