Berlin Little League Captures Two District Titles

by

The Berlin Little League Senior All-Star team last week captured the championship in the Maryland District 8 tournament. The Senior League All-Stars beat West Salisbury, 11-10, in the title game.
Submitted photo

The Berlin Little League Intermediate All-Stars captured the Maryland District 8 championship last week, beating Delmar, 7-6, in the title game. Pictured above, the players and coaches show off the championship banner.
Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League All-Start teams are cruising through the Maryland District 8 playoffs with two district championships already in the books and several other division getting ready to get started.

The Berlin Little League All-Stars collected two Maryland District 8 championships on the same night last week. The Berlin Intermediate team beat Fruitland, 15-0, then beat Delmar, 4-2, to advance to the title game. The intermediate team faced Delmar again in the championship and won the title, 7-6.

On the same night, the Berlin Senior All-Star team collected its District 8 championship. Berlin edged West Salisbury, 8-6, last Monday to advance to the title game. In the championship, Berlin won another tight game over West Salisbury, 11-10, to claim the title.

Meanwhile, the Berlin Little League Major League Softball team reached the District 8 championship but fell to Delmar, 6-3, in the title game. Berlin beat Delmar, 5-3, in the opener, then fell to Delmar, 5-4, in the “if” game. The lost pitted Berlin against Delmar again for the third game in a row in the championship and Berlin fell, 6-3, in the title game.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.