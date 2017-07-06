Berlin Little League Captures Two District Titles

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League All-Start teams are cruising through the Maryland District 8 playoffs with two district championships already in the books and several other division getting ready to get started.

The Berlin Little League All-Stars collected two Maryland District 8 championships on the same night last week. The Berlin Intermediate team beat Fruitland, 15-0, then beat Delmar, 4-2, to advance to the title game. The intermediate team faced Delmar again in the championship and won the title, 7-6.

On the same night, the Berlin Senior All-Star team collected its District 8 championship. Berlin edged West Salisbury, 8-6, last Monday to advance to the title game. In the championship, Berlin won another tight game over West Salisbury, 11-10, to claim the title.

Meanwhile, the Berlin Little League Major League Softball team reached the District 8 championship but fell to Delmar, 6-3, in the title game. Berlin beat Delmar, 5-3, in the opener, then fell to Delmar, 5-4, in the “if” game. The lost pitted Berlin against Delmar again for the third game in a row in the championship and Berlin fell, 6-3, in the title game.