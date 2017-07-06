A Week In Business – July 7, 2017

New Doctor Announced

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System has announced Faustino Macuha, Jr., M.D. will be joining the medical staff to provide care for patients with diabetes, thyroid, adrenal, and other hormone and metabolic disorders.

Macuha is past medical director of the Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Easton. He is dual certified in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism as well as internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Macuha completed his fellowship in endocrinology at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, N.Y. and his residency at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Prior to his position at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Easton, he was a hospitalist at Straub Clinic and Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. He completed his medical degree at University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines, and an internal medicine residency at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, N.Y.

Macuha will begin seeing patients at the Atlantic General Primary Care and Endocrinology office in Ocean Pines starting on July 17.

Firm Adds New Employees

WILLARDS — Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley (ASC&D) recently welcomed Shaneka Nichols as a client support technician in the Commercial Lines department and Brian Dean as a client advisor in the Commercial Lines department.

Nichols has both administrative and customer service experience in the education system and the automotive industry. She has also owned and operated her own childcare center in Berlin.

Dean is a licensed agent specializing in the transportation industry. He has 30 years of experience in the transportation industry. He also has 25 years of management and customer service experience.

Charity Now Platinum

SALISBURY — United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore earned the Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information.

By sharing metrics that highlight progress United Way is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation like overhead ratios.

“In accordance with our long-held belief in being transparent about our work,” said Kathleen Mommé, United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore’s Executive Director, “we are excited to convey our organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner. By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to the Platinum level, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as GuideStar’s immense online audience, which includes donors, grant makers, our peers, and the media.”

To reach the Platinum level, the Eastern Shore-based United Way added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission.

“I encourage you to visit our profile on GuideStar to see what we’re all about,” said Mommé. “We’re thrilled that our GuideStar Platinum Nonprofit Profile and its associated benefits help us better communicate our organization’s exciting initiatives at a global scale.”

SALISBURY — The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has named Debra Sheets, Director of Organizational Effectiveness at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, to the Board of Examiners for the 2017 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The Baldrige Award is the nation’s highest honor for organizational innovation and performance excellence.

Examiners are responsible for reviewing and evaluating applications submitted for the Baldrige Award, as well as other assessment-related tasks. The examiner board is composed of more than 340 leading experts competitively selected from industry, professional, trade, education, healthcare and nonprofit (including government) organizations from across the United States.

Sheets has been with PRMC for nearly nine years. In her current role, she provides oversight of PRMC’s Performance Improvement initiatives, Leadership Development, Service Excellence, Risk Management, Accreditation, and Infection Prevention.