5th Ocean Games Return Next Saturday

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean Games and corresponding East Coast SUP Cup return to the resort next weekend with hundreds of participants expected to compete in various long-distance swimming and stand-up paddleboard races all for a good cause.

The 5th annual event set for next Saturday features a nine-mile open ocean swim off the beach in Ocean City. The nine-mile swim will include both wetsuit and non-wetsuit divisions with champions crowned in each. The course will run parallel to the beach and the direction will be determined on the day of the race depending on the current direction and other conditions.

The East Coast SUP Cup competition will feature stand-up paddleboard races of various distances and skill levels. The SUP Cup this year will take place on Assateague Island. The SUP Cup will feature a four-mile race and a two-mile race along with an up-and-back sprint race.

Finally, the last competition included in the Ocean Games will take place on dry land with the Beach Flight ultimate Frisbee event. Teams will compete in the popular Ultimate Frisbee competition with a champion crowned following a round Robin format.

While the spirited competition will be the highlight of next Saturday’s events, perhaps more important is the good cause for which the Ocean Games are dedicated- the Johns Hopkins Brain Rehabilitation Program. The event was conceived by Berlin native Corey Davis, who was treated at the Johns Hopkins Brain Rehabilitation Program following a brain injury he suffered in a motorcycle accident.