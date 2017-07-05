We Remember Those We Have Lost – July 7, 2017

Thomas Francis Hannon Sr.

OCEAN CITY — Tom Hannon of Ocean City, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family and friends on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

He was the son of Marguerite (Hohman) and Patrick Hannon, Sr. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Lorraine Kathryn (Strigle).

He is survived by his longtime companion, Angie Mack; his sons Thomas Jr, Timothy (Janice) and Brian (Grant Morrow); and his daughters Kathy Britt (Bruce), Susan Hannon and Beth Hannon (Frank Fetter). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Captain H. David Hannon (Lin), U.S. Army and Allie and Beau Britt. His larger than life family included over 50 “first” nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his life-long friend, John Staley of Ocean City.

He was the last survivor of his large family of 12 children from Irvington, Md. and was preceded in death by Catherine Blair, Paul (Mike) Hannon, Elaine Christie, Francis X. Hannon, Sr., Regina Delaro, Alice Federline, James I, Joseph, Eugene, Patrick (Paddy), and Jerome (Butch) Hannon.

Tom proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII and was a member of the American Legion, (Posts 109 and 166) for over 50 years. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus for 60 years, first in Catonsville, Md. and continued after retiring to Ocean City in 1985. He was a past Grand Knight and Charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council 9053 in Ocean City. Tom was a devoted member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City. He was a member of the VFW (Post 8296), the Elks Lodge, the Delmarva Irish American Club and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Tom was an avid golfer and a member of the Ocean City Golf and Yacht Club.

His impact and contributions to Ocean City were memorialized when he was honored with the “Key to the City.” He proudly served as the grand marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2003. Tom loved his adopted hometown of Ocean City. He worked tirelessly to make Ocean City the best it could be with his many charitable activities through many organizations.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Knights of Columbus Council 9053, 9901 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, Md. 21842 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Janice L. Russell

OCEAN CITY — Janice L. Russell, 85, of Ocean City, departed her earthly home on June 17, 2017 for her eternal home in Heaven. She died at her home after a short illness.

Janice was born in Farmville, N.C. on Dec. 29, 1931 to Fred C. and Sally (Baker) Williams. She is survived by her devoted husband, William (Bill) Russell of 68-plus years. She finished her high school education at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, N.C.

She was married to her lifelong sweetheart Bill on Nov 29, 1948 and as a Navy wife, traveled to California, Washington, Tennessee, Japan, District of Columbia, Germany, Maryland, Virginia, Hawaii and back to Maryland. During her stay in Hawaii, she was selected by the Navy to sponsor the dependent families from Japan whose husbands were captured by the North Koreans off the USS PUEBLO in January 1968.

During her later years, she attended various schools devoted to the fiber arts of Traditional Hand Hooked Rugs later becoming an accredited National McGown Guild School teacher. In 1993, she founded the Maryland Shores Rug Hooking School, meeting each year at the Dunes Manor Hotel in Ocean City. After 20 years, she was honored by the school with an honorary scholarship in her name by Pamela Johnson, the new director of the school. Janice was a member of the Atlantic UMC, American Legion Aux, AARP, NARFE, OC Senior Center and Martha Circle of the Atlantic United Methodist Church and enjoyed the friendship of the many persons she was acquainted with.

In addition, Janice is survived by four children, Laura (Russell) and Charles Beatty of Fairfax, VA., Frances (Russell) and Robin Trischmann, of Arnold, Md., Robert and Leslie (Hannon) Russell of Arnold, Md., Mary Catherine (Russell) and Eric Volkmann of Catonsville, Md.: 10 grandchildren, Elena, Joshua, Phoebe, Aaron, Jacob, Stephanie, Travis, Emily, Sara and Katie: and 23 great-grandchildren, Gillian, Kaia, Sophie, Penny, Alec, Avery, Abigail, David, Rosemary, June, Lucille, Nadia, Karlee, Camryn, Elizabeth, Kyle, Eli, Reily, Grace, Nora Jane, Buster, Annabelle and Benjamin. She is also survived by a brother, Fred and Nancy (Emerson) Williams of Greensboro, N.C. She is survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte (Williams) Powers of New Bern, N.C.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at noon at the Atlantic United Methodist Church, 4th Street in Ocean City. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Patty Frick will officiate. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804, whose members have provided outstanding services during Janice’s illness.

Alexander Butchart

BERLIN — Alexander “Sandy” Butchart, born May 29 1932, age 85, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Harrison House Senior Living in Snow Hill after a short illness.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, he was the son of the late Alexander Butchart and Sarah Gilbert Butchart. He attended The James Gillespie School for Boys, Brae Muir High School and Edinburgh University. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Faye (Sigmon) Butchart, of Rockville/Ocean Pines; devoted daughter Robin Faye Butchart-Hackley (James) of Walkersville; three adoring granddaughters, Joy Robin McClure (Andrew) of Rockville, Christine Faye Paugh (Darren)of Brunswick, Md. and Valerie Queen-Biser (Eric) of Thurmont, Md.; and five wonderful great grandchildren, Michael Alexander, Makayla and Makenzie McClure, Alexandra Faye (Lexi) Paugh and Brayden Biser.

“Sandy” played professional soccer in Scotland for “The Hearts of Midlothian” and was selected to play goalkeeper in the World Cup for Scotland in 1950. He immigrated to the US in 1953, sponsored by his late cousin, Margaret LeGrande and her late husband, Gordon. He was a civil engineer for The City of Rockville for 30 years, retiring in 1989. He was an avid golfer, attaining “two-holes in one” at Montgomery Country Club in Laytonsville, Md, and the Ocean Pines Country Club. He served in the US Army, as a sergeant for six years. “Sandy” is also survived by his beloved cousin, Carolyn Gregory and husband, Rick, of Cheltenham, Md. He was predeceased by a loving sister-in-law, Joan Sigmon Bruenecke, and a brother-in-law, Fred H Sigmon, Jr.

“Sandy” managed, coached and played for Rockville United Soccer Club for many years in the 70s, was treasurer of the MLS major league soccer in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia.

He loved to travel, visiting Europe, United Kingdom many times and his favorite of all spots was Hawaii, which he visited with Nancy more than 30 times and they always looked forward to spending time with their friend, Linda He will be remembered for his generosity to all and his Scottish wit and telling funny stories. He proudly built two of their homes, including the home he and Nancy resided in in Ocean Pines. He will be missed by all, who had the privilege of knowing him.

A memorial service will take place later at a veteran’s cemetery in Maryland or Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Md. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if one wishes, may be made to his favorite charity, The Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorsproject.org

The family would like to thank all the wonderful, caring people providing his care, during his time of need, especially the staff at Harrison House in Snow Hill.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com

Justin Ryan George

BISHOPVILLE — Justin Ryan George, age 28, died on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at his home.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Starr George of Bishopville and step-father Bill George of Ocean City. He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Sally and Russell Bradford of Ocean City; paternal grandparents Flo and Cary Malkus of Preston; brother Skyler George of Bishopville; and step-sisters Michelle Melson and Murrie Walls of Ocean City, Elisha Onysko of Florida and Ashley George of Pennsylvania. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles, Alan and Janet Bradford of College Park, Andrew and Joanne Fitzpatrick of Westminster, Clifford Bradford of Ocean City, Tracy Cole of Montana, Lucy George, Dave and Michelle George and Rick George all of Baltimore. There are many cousins, and best friends, Dan Gray, Desiree McKinnon and Kevin Lattimore, and his Australian Shepherd Maddie.

Justin was a graduate of Ocean City Christian School and Wor-Wic Community College. A talented computer technician and website developer, he was owner/operator of amendTech.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 12:30 p.m. at Fenwick Island Baptist Church, 36806 Lighthouse Rd. Selbyville, Del. 19975. Visitation will be from noon- 12:30 p.m. Pastor Mike Fillis will officiate. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Coleman Bunting, Sr.

OCEAN CITY — Coleman Bunting, Sr. 89, died peacefully with family at his side, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on Sunday June 25, 2017.

Born on June 10, 1928 in Selbyville, Del., he was the son of the late Chester F. and Marion (Lynch) Bunting. He was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Selbyville High School and a proud graduate of the University of Delaware.

Throughout the years, he worked with various family related businesses including Morris Poultry Farm, Ideal Poultry Farm, for a time he was the Deputy Insurance Commissioner for the State of Delaware, assisted with the operation of The Belmont Hearne Hotel and was involved in many other ventures. Although he considered himself a farmer at heart, he always showed his entrepreneurial spirit.

Over the years, he volunteered regularly for the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association and the Ocean City Downtown Association. He was a founding member of the Ocean City Aviation Association and held several leadership positions within the OCAA for many years. Coleman was instrumental in the establishment of the Huey Helicopter exhibit at the Ocean City Airport and spearheaded the association’s weekly fundraising breakfasts as a service to pilots.

Coleman was an active Republican and had been invited to several White House Presidential Balls. He had also been a member of the “Concerned Citizens for Good Government.”

He is survived by his children, C. Coleman Bunting, Jr. and his wife Dawn of Selbyville, Del., Chester Bunting and his wife Barbara of Boulder, Colo. and Elaine Gordy and her husband Chuck of Salisbury; his step children, Amy Rothermel and her husband Robert of Ocean City, Susan Davis and her husband Richard of Ocean City, and Rose’s children, Joel Brous and his wife Christine of Ocean City, and Nick Brous of Los Angeles, Calif; 14 grandchildren, Thomas, Dana, Daniel, Monica, Cara, Alyssa, Connor, Jonathan, William, Trey, Dryden, Hattie, George, and Henry; and four great grandchildren, Abigail, Griffin, Megan and Kyla

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Harold Morris Bunting; his two sisters, Alma Hall and Pauline Carey; his first wife, Marie Bunting Stephens; his second wife of 25 years, Kathyrn Bunting; and his life companion of 17 years, Rose Brous.

A memorial service will be held at the Ocean City Airport on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 5 p.m. Casual attire is appropriate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ocean City Aviation Association, 12724 Airport Road, Berlin, Md. 21811.