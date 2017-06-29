Worcester Prep Athletes Receive Awards For Excellence In Spring Sports

Water Safety Stressed As Summer Season Kicks Into High Gear OCEAN CITY — With two shallow diving accidents in less than a week and a handful of other water-related incidents, resort officials this week issued a few water safety reminders as the summer season gets ready to really ramp up. Through much of the first half of June, most serious incidents in Ocean City and… Read more »

Rare Whale Shark Sighting A Thrill On Overnight Fishing Trip OCEAN CITY – Patrons and crew members on an overnight fishing charter received a surprise visit from a whale shark this week while off the coast of Ocean City. Steve Moore, a full-time captain with Stalker Sportfishing Charters, said the encounter took place early Tuesday morning. He explained that five individuals and the three-man crew… Read more »

Local Boat Helps Rescue Sinking Vessel, Crew Offshore OCEAN CITY — A sportfishing boat out of Ocean City rescued three people from a vessel taking on water and in danger of sinking about 40 miles off the coast of the resort on Wednesday. Captain John Oughton and the crew on the That’s Right out of Ocean City was heading in from an overnight… Read more »