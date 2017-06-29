Worcester Prep Athletes Receive Awards For Excellence In Spring Sports

Before the close of the school year, Worcester Prep student athletes from around Delmarva received awards for excellence in spring sports — lacrosse and tennis.  Left, winning awards for varsity girls tennis were, from left, Anchita Batra (Coaches Award), Eva Parks (Co-MVP), Stormy McGuiness (Co-MVP) and Annika Larsen (Most Improved). Middle, taking home top honors for the varsity boys tennis team were Graham Hammond (Most Improved), Adam Pizza (MVP) and Zach Wilson (Coaches Award). Right, winning awards for their junior varsity lacrosse team contributions were Michael Curtis (Most Improved), J.P. Issel (Coaches Award) and Jack Fager (MVP).