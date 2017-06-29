Wicomico Schools Start Summer Scientist Academy

Students participating in the Summer Scientist Academy in Wicomico County are pictured. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – Wicomico County Public Schools this week began a new month-long summer school program that educates elementary school students using a national STEM-based curriculum.

The program, dubbed the Summer Scientist Academy, is hosted at North Salisbury, Northwestern and Willards elementary schools and Fruitland Primary this year and gives participating students in grades 1-4 the opportunity to solve real-life engineering, math and science problems using hands-on and computer-based activities.

In addition to employing a Redbird Mathematics computer program, Dave Harris, principal at Fruitland Primary, said Wicomico County is also partnering with the Museum of Science, Boston to offer Engineering is Elementary curriculum.

Harris said unlike the county’s prior program, the Summer Scientist Academy gives more students the instruction they need over the break.

“Over the past few years, our elementary schools have hosted a single summer school program that highlighted a hands-on approach to providing instructional remediation for struggling students,” he said. “The previous program was hosted at a single site with roughly 165 students in regular attendance … The (academy) includes both students who need remediation and students attending high achievers programs.”

Harris said this year’s program now boasts nearly 500 participating students, all while using the same amount of funding.

The academy will be offered to enrolled students for four days a week through July 27.

Harris explained students spend their days using math and science skills to solve real-world problems. For example, he said students are learning to create structures and statues that hold a certain weight using the materials and restrictions given to them.

“I know that our students have been surprised by the rigor and challenges,” he said. “In this case, it is really challenging minds.”

Harris said the new academy has seen positive results and develops the children’s thinking skills.

Kirby Bryson, principal at Northwestern Elementary School, agreed.

“From what I have been seeing, the kids are engaged and having fun,” he said.

Harris added that the academy is implementing the Redbird Mathematics program, developed by Stanford University, as a pilot program. If successful, he said the educational tool could be rolled out to Wicomico County elementary schools in the fall.

“It has yet to be decided,” he said.

Wicomico County is also partnering with Crown Sports Center, Wicomico County Recreation and Parks and the local YMCA to provide a childcare component with the program.

Harris said that parents continue to call the school about the program and applauded its success.

“It has been fantastic,” he said.