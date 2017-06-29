We Remember Those We Have Lost – June 30, 2017

Lawrence Eugene Snoots

OCEAN CITY — Lawrence “Larry” Eugene Snoots, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born on May 21, 1941 in Washington DC, he was the son of the late Lawrence E. Snoots, Sr. and Margaret Snoots Powers.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Margaret Hagerhorst Snoots, and children, Teresa “Terry” C. Lanham and her husband David of Edmond, Okla., and Lawrence “Cory” E. Snoots, III, of St. Petersburg, Fla. Preceding him in death were two sons, Francis “Frank” X. Snoots and Richard “Rich” S. Dougherty. Larry is also survived by sister Kay Powers Riley, and niece Mary Kathleen “Katie” Riley of Hanover. There are seven grandchildren, Megan Watt (Victor), Amy Akin (J.B.), Sarah White (Matt), Will Johnson, Sebrina Snoots (Dale Kersey), Christina “Kricy” Snoots and Samuel “Sam” Snoots, and six great-grandchildren, Luke Akin, Raven Akin, Travis Snoots, Jackson Rocamontes, Arya Watt and Destiny White.

Larry retired as Director of Logistics for Rolm-Siemens. He was a dedicated Life Member of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimists. He belonged to the Communications Workers of America Union and the Lions Club in Lanham, Md. He worked at Rommel Ace Hardware in Ocean City for the last 12 years.

True to his family heritage, Larry followed a strong work ethic and steady discipline throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan and followed NASCAR, golf, college football and his beloved home teams, the Washington Redskins and Nationals. Larry and Margaret enjoyed their weekly dinners in OC with their life-long friends.

A memorial service was held on Monday, June 26 at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Deacon David McDowell officiated. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Ocean City-Berlin Optimists Club, P.O. Box 1403, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

William Joseph Hynes

BERLIN – William Joseph Hynes, age 91, died Saturday, June 24, 2017 at his home.

Born in Clinton, Mass., he was the son of the late Patrick Francis Hynes and Anne McIlveen Hynes.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Geneva Hynes. Also surviving are his children, Patrick Hynes and his wife Laurie of Ijamsville, Md., Owen Hynes and his wife Sherry of Gilbert, Ariz., Carolyn Bartlett and her husband Steven of Berlin and Theresa Hynes of Baltimore. There are 10 grandchildren, Jamie Thompson, Kimberly Thayer, Steven Bartlett, Caitlin Bartlett, Jared Hynes, Nicholas Hynes, Jacob Hynes, Joshua Hynes, Madison Hynes and Nicholas Hynes and four great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Marie Varnerin of Watching, N.J., and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Brassard, Kathleen Bryant and Patricia Tubbs.

Mr. Hynes graduated high school from Boys Latin School in Boston, Mass. He graduated college from Boston College in Massachusetts. He was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II.

He worked at NSA as an Intelligence Analyst and later worked at NASA as a Mathematical Engineer. He was of a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ocean City, National Association of Retired Federal Employees and the LST 119 Association. He was also a past president of the South Point Citizens Association.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. Rev. Stanislao Esposito officiated.

His burial will follow the Mass in Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. Donations may be made to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802 or to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church 1705 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Steve Ingwersen

OCEAN CITY – Steve “Bulldog” Ingwersen died on June 23, 2017.

Born in Washington, DC, he was the beloved son of Margaret and the late Robert Ingwersen.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his children, Tod (Tera) Ingwersen and Gretchen Ingwersen; brothers Charles (Linda) Ingwersen and Rob (Mary) Ingwersen; sisters Adele Adams and Jean (Tom) Morgan; and grandchildren Callie, Emma, Cameron; and girlfriend Linda Rutter. Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Lee Ingwersen.

Bulldog was a veteran of the US Army and served in Vietnam Dec. 2 1969 to Dec. 1 1970. He was a member of American Legion Post #166 and VFW Post 8296.

In addition to his lasting nickname, Bulldog will be remembered for his infectious smile, his full belly laugh, his love of the Redskins and Natural Light. There will be a celebration of his life July 19 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Ocean City. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Vietnam Veterans of America charity. https://vva.org/