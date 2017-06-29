Things I Like – June 30, 2017

The Orioles’ orange jerseys

Testy press conferences

Kevin Spacey in ‘House of Cards’

My kids’ excitement for jumping off the lifeguard stands

Fruit smoothies

Remembering the Wide World of Sports as a kid

Assateague’s bayside when there are no flies

Ice cold water on the beach

Eavesdropping on tourists

Having lunch and dinner on the beach

Hebron Carnival

