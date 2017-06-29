The Resorter … Revisited – June 30, 2017

Summer of 1975

Issue Highlights

This week’s Resorter Girl was Nancy Spires, who was spending her summer working as a desk clerk at the Sheraton.

At this time, Sea View Beach Shoppes had three locations — Fenwick Island, 64th Street and Selbyville, Del.

The Kite Loft was located on the Boardwalk at 2nd Street this summer.

Two-bedroom units in the Sea Watch on 115th Street were available from $38,900 with immediate occupancy available.

A&P did not have a grocery store in Ocean City at this time. Instead, stores were located in Berlin, Millsboro and Rehoboth Beach.

Hosts John Rutkowski and Bucky Lancaster welcomed guests to Groucho’s Discotheque at 8th Street. A number of nightly specials were advertising along with free popcorn.