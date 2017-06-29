Seventh Grade Twins Headmasters At Worcester Prep For A Day

Worcester Preparatory School seventh grade twins Hugh Thomas and Myra Cropper acted as headmasters of the school on June 1. Their parents purchased the “Headmaster for a Day” at the WPS Gala’s fundraising auction this past March. As headmaster, they allowed all students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 to wear casual clothing instead of their uniforms if they donated $1 to their favorite charity, the Atlantic General Hospital Emergency Room. During their busy day, they met with the school staff, visited classrooms, doubled recess time, treated teachers to donuts, and arranged for a DJ to play music during lunch. Following lunch, they invited all members of their class to play Capture the Flag and enjoy an ice cream sundae party. Submitted Photos