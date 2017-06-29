Service ID Helps Nab Burglary, Assault Suspect

OCEAN CITY — A Westminster man was arrested last week on first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges after allegedly entering a downtown Ocean City residence and attacking the property owner.

Around 11:15 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on 8th Street for a reported burglary and theft that had already occurred. The OCPD officer met with the victim, who had blood on his face and hands. The victim provided a description of his attacker and a neighbor who witnessed the end of the incident provided a similar description. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. The witness told police the suspect had a prosthetic leg.

The victim told police he was walking from his bedroom to the bathroom when he observed the suspect, later identified as Dominic Balassone, 27, of Westminster, walking through his living room. The victim told police Balassone was carrying his personal property, including a model ship, his grandfather’s pocket watch and a geode rock.

When the victim asked what he was doing in his home, Balassone dropped the stolen items to the floor and smashed the model ship, according to police reports. The victim told police Balassone then advanced toward him and began punching him. The victim raised his arms to defend himself from the attack and was able to push Balassone through the front door and out onto the porch, according to police reports.

The victim said at that point, Balassone bit down on the victim’s index finger. Balassone then stumbled down the steps from the second-floor unit and fled on foot. According to police reports, the victim had a bite wound on his index finger about a half an inch wide. The victim was treated at the scene by Ocean City EMS and did not require transport to the hospital.

While other OCPD detectives were processing the crime scene, including taking pictures inside the victim’s residence, they found a military dog tag that read “D.G. Balassone.” About an hour later, another OCPD officer located Balassone walking up St. Louis Avenue near 15th Street. The witness and the victim positively identified Balassone as the attacker. Based on the evidence, Balassone was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.