Salisbury Lacrosse Hosting Summer Camp

OCEAN CITY- The reigning NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse champion Salisbury University team will host the Lax’n at the Beach boy’s lacrosse summer camp in Ocean City next week.

The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department will host the lacrosse summer camp led by Salisbury University men’s lacrosse head coach Jim Berkman and team members. The camp will take place at Northside Park next Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. although there will be no camp on the Fourth of July.

Lacrosse camp participants age 7-17 will be split up by skill level and age in order to provide a unique experience for all. Beginning players will learn and practice skills through fun drills as well as games. Advance players will be given detailed instruction on many of the game’s intricacies while applying the lessons and drills during game play. Berkman and his staff will help participants develop and refine their skills in shooting, passing, cradling and much more.

In late May, The SU men’s lacrosse team won its 12th national championship in program history, defeating Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), 15-7, in the title game in Boston. With the win, the Sea Gulls are back on top of the Division III world and the win gave Berkman sole possession of the top spot in NCAA men’s lacrosse history for championship victories.

In 29 years under Berkman’s direction, the SU men’s lacrosse team has made the NCAA tournament every year, has had 10 national players of the year and 46 positional players of the year. Berkman has been named National Coach of the Year three times, most recently in 2012. This season, Berkman collected his milestone 500th win at Salisbury University.

The camp will cost $130 for Ocean City residents and $153 for non-residents. Extras include a camp jersey, color photo with Coach Berkman, certificate of completion and a pizza party on the last day. For more information or to register, visit www.ocsportscamps.com or call the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department at (410) 250-0125.