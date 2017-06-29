OPA Approves New Platform Tennis Courts

SNOW HILL – Ocean Pines Association officials have approved plans for the construction of two new platform tennis courts in the community.

The association’s board of directors agreed to spend $129,446 on two new courts Friday. The decision came after several platform tennis players advocated for the project.

“I think there’s a very good case we need this,” board member Doug Parks said.

Platform tennis, a sport that pairs elements of both tennis and racquetball, is currently played on four courts in the Manklin Meadows Racquet Sports Complex. The board’s decision to spend $129,446 on Friday will result in the construction of two more platform tennis courts at the park.

The 6-0 vote in favor of the project drew applause from the crowd of platform tennis players in the audience. They told the board that in spite of the fact that they paid for platform tennis memberships, they often had to wait to play because there wasn’t enough court space in Manklin Meadows.

“We not only want these courts badly we absolutely need them,” said Jim Freeman, president of the Ocean Pines Platform Tennis Association.

Michael Petito one of those who spoke in support of the project, told the board there were few other platform tennis facilities in the area. He added that with additional courts, the Pines would be able to host platform tennis tournaments.

“If we can get to six courts people will move here,” he said.

Freeman told the board that unlike most Pines amenities, platform tennis did not operate at a loss. An individual platform tennis membership in the Pines costs residents $150 a year while a family membership is $250 a year.

“Only a tiny fraction of this is spent on us,” he said.

Freeman also assured the board that platform tennis was played outdoors year-round.

“We will definitely use them all year long,” he said.

Brett Hill, the association’s acting general manager, said the project could take anywhere from 90 days to six months to complete. He said the amount of site work required would determine how long construction would take.

“We will mobilize on this immediately,” he said. “It will likely be the end of the year you’ll see the courts in place.”