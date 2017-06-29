Marlin Club Crew Of OC Contributes $5,000 Towards Sending Students To 2017 SkillsUSA Competiition

by

The Marlin Club Crew of OC, Inc., a local non-profit, was delighted to contribute $5,000 towards the cost of sending qualifying Worcester County Technical High School students to the 2017 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference competition. The non-profit organization is dedicated to assisting county students with continuing their career paths whether in college or in skills-based education. Pictured above are the returning student competitors and their chaperones. Pictured, front from left, are Program Coordinator Rick Stephens, three gold medal recipients and Marlin Club Crew of OC Treasurer Michelle Hrebik. Submitted Photos